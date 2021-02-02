Fresh off competing in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Dallas in AT&T Stadium on January 25, Andrew Schwinn signed his letter of intent to continue his football career as a Kansas State Wildcat.
Schwinn had one of the greatest seasons in the history of Maur Hill-Mount Academy football with 2,054 total yards of offense and 30 touchdowns in nine games.
Schwinn also had his third straight season gathering over 100 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Playing for the Wildcats is truly a dream come true for Schwinn.
"I have been dreaming of and working for an opportunity like this for as long as I can remember and for it to become a reality is amazing," Schwinn said. "I've grown up wearing purple and I couldn't be more excited to continue wearing purple."
The Wildcat connections run deep for the Schwinn family as many others have attended the college.
"My direct family all went to or are currently going to K-state and it was awesome for all of them to see me officially joining them," Schwinn said. "I also have quite the group of friends who are going to K-State with me and it's great to know you are going to have support now and later when I'm in Manhattan."
MHMA coach Brandon Wilkes said he is proud to see Schwinn obtain his lofty goal.
"Andrew is one of the hardest working young men I’ve had the pleasure to coach," Wilkes said. "He set out with a goal to be a K-State Wildcat and seeing him achieve that goal makes me very proud."
Schwinn said he looks forward to the obvious challenges competing at a Division I program will bring.
"I'm also extremely looking forward to competing at such a high level," Schwinn said. "I know it's not going to be easy and that's what excites me, I love putting in the work."
Schwinn was also grateful to be able to have played in the Blue-Grey Bowl with other football players from across the country in an NFL stadium.
"Having the chance to play in AT&T stadium as a high schooler is an opportunity like none other," Schwinn said. "It was so cool getting to go down to Dallas and play with great athletes from all throughout the country and the feeling after making a play like that in an environment like that is indescribable."
