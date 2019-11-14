MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest men’s basketball trailed for the first six minutes and 44 seconds in its home debut against Saint Mary on Thursday evening in Bearcat Arena.
Northwest junior forward Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 13:16 left in the first half to give the Bearcats their first lead of the game at 10-9. It was a lead that wouldn’t falter for the remainder of the contest, eventually grew to 52 points, and etched the Bearcats in the record book in place of one that had stood for 90 years.
The Bearcats (5-0) set a new program and MIAA record for consecutive wins (43) with their 92-40 win over the Spires (4-0). The game counted as an exhibition for the NAIA program.
“I think is it shows the consistency of our program,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Our kids have battled through (adversity) each and every time and they’ve answered the bell, if you will. I think that’s something to be proud of, is that our kids do that.”
Northwest struggled to get things going offensively in the first 10 minutes of the game. McCollum said his team was troubled from the jitters of the first home game. Saint Mary coasted to a 4-0 lead in the game’s first few minutes, which disappeared when Northwest got on the board with a free throw from sophomore guard Diego Bernard.
The blowout allowed Northwest to play nine players, compared to the “core six” that McCollum normally puts on the court. The duo of Bernard and Hawkins found a way to stand out, compiling 39 points and 20 rebounds on 15-for-25 shooting. Bernard and Hawkins lit the spark on Northwest’s energy.
“(Bernard), holy cow,” Hawkins said. “He’s athletic as heck. He’s a big reason that we got on that run in the first half and, I mean, we needed someone to pick us up and it was big for him.”
Northwest offensively finished the contest shooting 55% from the field, paired with 44% from three. Defensively, the Bearcats held Saint Mary to 28% shooting and 19% (5-for-26) from three. An active brand of defense, a perimeter offense and everything in between, gave the Bearcats their biggest win of the season.
The blowout came on the heels of a weekend that the Bearcats played two tightly contested games at the Hilyard Classic at Civic Arena.
For Northwest, the focus now shifts to a seven-day break until the next outing, when the Bearcats host William Jewell on Sunday in Bearcat Arena.
