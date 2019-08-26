It’s never a good sign when the special teams unit is leading the way in the department of scoring points for a football team.
No. 16 Highland faced that exact issue in its 20-16 upset loss at Fort Scott Saturday.
The Scottie offense struggled most of the night with the lone touchdown coming from the special teams unit on a miss handled snap from the Grey Hounds.
Coach Aaron Arnold put much of the blame on a young offensive line that gave up six sacks and was missing their sophomore center Jarvis Jones.
“We got a young offensive line and they didn’t play very well, which is to be expected with young offensive linemen,” Arnold said. “We got to take a long look at some personnel issues up front and put the best five guys out there.”
Highland could only muster 37-yards rushing on the night and only scored three field goals with six drives ending in Fort Scott territory.
“You’re not going to win games in this league scoring three field goals,” Arnold said. “It’s just not going to get it done.”
The Scotties entered halftime down 14-6 with the defense allowing two double digit play touchdown drives in the first.
The Highland defense corrected those mistakes in the second half by only a touchdown on the first drive of the half on a short field.
Arnold said the defense played good enough to win the game.
“They had some issues in the first half but fixed it in the second half,” Arnold said. “They were good enough to win in the second half but the offense just let them down.”
The biggest bright spot on the night for the Scotties was by far the performance of a special teams unit that blocked a field goal, extra point, punt and recovered a bad snap on a punt for a touchdown.
“Special teams was the name of the game tonight,” Arnold said. “They came to play tonight but what it boils down to was that the offense wasn’t good enough.”
Highland will next host Ellsworth Saturday at 4 p.m. at Porter Family Stadium.
