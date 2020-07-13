The NJCAA became the first governing body of college athletics to make the announcement that a majority of 2020 fall sports will now take place in the spring of 2021.
The sports moved to spring include football, men's and women's soccer, and court volleyball. Cross country for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women's tennis.
"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men's and women's bowling and men's and women's indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.
Basketball practices will begin on January, 11 with games taking place on the 22.
Regional and district championships will be completed by April, 10 and nationals will start on the 19.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, track and field, and men's and women's tennis.
Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.
Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.
