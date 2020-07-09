Highland Community College recently announced that Todd Logan will be taking over the women's soccer program for its anticipated inaugural season this fall.
James Ross originally was announced as the coach in December, but since then he has taken the head coaching position with the Indian Hills Community College mens soccer program.
Logan, a Liberty, Missouri, native, brings collegiate experience with him to the position as he makes the transition back to the college coaching realm. He served as an assistant coach at William Jewell from 2002-2003.
Logan then made the move to the Jayhawk Conference, first taking an assistant position at Kansas City Kansas Community College with the men's soccer program before ultimately taking over as head coach for the Blue Devils in 2005, which he continued for two seasons. The Blue Devils won a region title under him in 2004.
He then took over as head men's coach at Metropolitan Community College – Maple Woods where he amassed more than 70 wins in eight seasons helping the team to a region title in 2011.
"After learning about Highland, meeting the people and seeing the opportunity that the college offered with the establishment of the soccer program I was intrigued by the position," Logan said. "The previous coach (James Ross) told me this would be a good place to establish a program and win."
Recently Logan has been in the club soccer scene in Kansas City as he helped found the Alliance Futbol club (youth soccer) and the Futura Futbol club, which had the most teams at Nationals in 2015 of any region and has been one of the top competitive soccer clubs in Kansas City.
His passion for soccer has been there since he was playing at a young age and that includes competitively playing at the college level at Bob Jones University in South Carolina.
While at Bob Jones, Logan earned his bachelor's degree in management.
"I'm looking forward to getting back to coaching and getting in front of this team to get the ball rolling on the season and help establish a great program," Logan said. "I want to get going with moving forward with this team and I'm excited to get into competition with this team, while also getting involved in the community."
The women's soccer team is scheduled to get the season started on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a preseason contest against Hutchinson on the road and then will open the regular season Sept. 5 at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (schedule subject to change).
