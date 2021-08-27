The Heart of America Athletic Conference is excited to announce additional digital platforms to follow all 14 Heart institutions in the upcoming 2021-22 seasons.
The conference created its new YouTube channel this month and features all 52 interviews from Heart head coaches from around the conference from the Heart Football, Men's and Women's Soccer and Women's Volleyball Media Days.
The YouTube channel will continue to house videos featuring all 14 athletic programs. To view the newly created YouTube channel and to subscribe, please click here.
The Heart Conference Network continues to grow, as fans can now watch games from across the conference on the Conference Network via a plethora platforms including now for the first-time ever via a mobile app.
To access, just search "The Heart Conference Network" at the following platforms to watch games from your favorite Heart teams!
TV - Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV
Mobile - Android and iPhone
