The NFL Draft will not only be a refreshing breath of fresh air for football and sports fans across the country, it’ll be an opportunity for former Kansas State defensive tackle and Horton native Trey Dishon to realize a life-long dream of joining an NFL team.
Dishon said he never could’ve imagined having this kind of opportunity when he was finishing his high school career as a Charger.
“I’ve thought a lot about this recently but never thought I was going to play at the Division I level coming out of Horton,” Dishon said. “Just to be in this opportunity and have my name in the draft is something but I think the real surreal moment would be after this weekend when I can be on a team and think about the journey of getting this far.”
Following Wildcats’ pro day on March 4 that over half the league attended, Dishon has received interest from NFL teams about potentially drafting on the third day of the draft.
“After the pro day you kind of start to see where you would fit into a team’s scheme,” Dishon said. “I talked to a hand full of teams. Specifically over the last few weeks about how I look on their draft board as far as their interest in me.”
The four year interior defensive starter is at least expected to find a home following the draft as an undrafted free agent
“I’ve talked close with a few teams and a handful of teams just want to sign a deal after the draft in free agency,” Dishon said.
Just like with most NFL prospects this offseaon, the pandemic has indeed been an obstacle for Dishon during this process.
He was invited to a pro day on April 6 in Kansas City that of course was canceled.
“It’s been a major issue and kind of took the experience out of everything as well,” Dishon said. “Not being able to go to things like that and travel to an organization to workout for them has made this such a different process.”
Dishon worked out at the late Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California from January till his pro day at Kansas State.
Dishon received training from J. Aggabao, who is the director of Education & Elite Football Performance at the academy.
Aggabao has worked with players like Los Angeles Rams five time All-pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Dishon said Aggabao really introduced him to what it means to have the proper mindset as a professional athlete.
“I learned a lot while I was there as far as what to do in the weight room and how to treat your body in a professional manner,” Dishon said. “You’re playing football for a job now, you have to raise a family with that money and take it seriously.”
Dishon actually had the opportunity to meet Donald who has been one of his favorite players to watch in the league.
The six-year NFL veteran and two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner gave Dishon some advice just about the entire process as a whole.
“He knew I was going through the NFL draft process and he talked me through what it was like for him,” Dishon said.
Dishon also saw Bryant a couple times and had a meeting set up with the NBA legend before his and his daughter Gianna Bryant’s tragic passing in late January.
Dishon said being around the facility during that time was certainly a sad experience.
“It was a grieving process not only for the world but for the Mamba family as well,” Dishon said. “It was tough to see a lot of people going through that and for me to still have a positive attitude in preparation for the draft.”
Dishon has been hanging around Horton since the Kansas State pro day getting ready for the draft.
The former Charger said coming back home is always a fresh reminder of where he comes from and how much he can inspire other kids from the area.
“When I come back people tell me I’m such an inspiration for having this opportunity to maybe be drafted and that’s important to realize that,” Dishon said. “I also like to show kids that it’s possible to come from a place like Horton and have the opportunities I’ve had.”
Dishon will be watching the draft at home this weekend with family.
