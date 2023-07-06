Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced the promotion of Zach Ruhland to the Director of Athletic Performance for Raven Athletics.
Ruhland previously served as the Assistant Director under former Director Ben Arnold, who stepped down from the position earlier in Summer to pursue another opportunity in the field.
"We're excited to have Zach take over as the new Director of Athletic Performance," Gartenmayer said. "He has done a remarkable job in his role as our Assistant Director. He will continue to build a strong program that will help all our student-athletes reach their full potential."
Ruhland first joined the Benedictine staff as a graduate assistant for Athletic Performance and has served as the Assistant Director since June of 2021.
"I want to thank President Stephen D. Minnis and Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer for this amazing opportunity," Ruhland said. "I'm eager that I get to continue to be a part of this community here at Benedictine College while continuing to build it through faith and scholarship. Let's continue to move forward, always forward"
Ruhland earned a Bachelor of Education & Human Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Clarke in 2017. He finished his Master of Business Administration from Benedictine in December of 2021. He brings experience as not just a strength & conditioning coach to the position but also has spent time as a sport coach as well. Prior to Benedictine, he also interned at St. Olaf College and Easter Michigan University.
"I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," Ruhland said. "First and foremost, I'm particularly looking forward to continuing to foster strong impactful relationships with all of our athletes. Helping them not only develop their physical abilities but their social, emotional, and faith-based abilities as well. I believe in creating a holistic athlete that will allow them to reach new levels of success.
"Moreover, I'm excited that I get to continue to work with a great community of coaches, support staff, and administration who all share the same passion for excellence. Having amazing people around you is a great recipe for success here at Benedictine College and we are cooking up something special. I'm blessed that I get to be a part of an exciting future."
After spending at Benedictine as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant, Ruhland feels like that time, along with his previous experience before Benedictine, has prepared him to help lead the Athletic Performance program and Benedictine.
"I'm thankful to have been under two great mentors here at Benedictine College," Ruhland said. "They have been instrumental in my development process as a leader and as a coach. They have given me guidance and responsibilities that have allowed me to become the qualified coach that I am today. Furthermore, my experiences at St. Olaf College and Eastern Michigan University allowed me to develop new skills and coaching strategies. These experiences have helped me create a data-centered, scientific research-based approach that will prioritize movement quality."
