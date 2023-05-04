The No. 1-seeded Keiser (Fla.) University escaped the upset bid from No. 8 Benedictine Women’s Lacrosse on Wednesday morning in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
Benedictine (10-4) appeared to score the go-ahead goal with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but the goal was called off after it was ruled that Kaylen Moore was called for a charge as she broke off a screen from Courtney Frankfurth and was able to push her shot past Keiser goalie Raelyn Boutwell.
The Seahawks seized possession after a lengthy delay and were able to burn off the next minute of play before getting a foul called on the Ravens that led to a free-position shot for Chloe Foley. She was able to push the shot past Gianna Stalletti for the game-winner. Keiser won the ensuing draw control and killed the remaining clock to earn a 16-15 win.
The first-quarter scoring came in bunches. After Keiser score the first two goals of the game, Moore scored twice to tie the game for the first time. Keiser answered those two goals with two more before Moore and Marqaux Gelbach tied the game for a second time midway through the quarter. After giving back the lead briefly, the Ravens scored again on goals from Moore and Courtney Frankfurth over the final 1:04 of the quarter to give Benedictine a 6-5 lead after 15 minutes of play.
Keiser scored three of the first four goals of the second quarter to regain an advantage before a goal from Grace Simonson and a pair of goals from Chanterra Allen put the Ravens back in front. Gelbach added another goal in the final 90 seconds of the half to push Benedictine’s advantage to 11-9 at the half.
Simonson and Gelbach answered a Seahawks goal to start the third quarter to push Benedictine to its largest lead of the game at 13-10 midway through the third quarter. Keiser maintained offensive possession for the majority of the quarter, which allowed them to gradually cut into the Ravens lead.
With the fourth quarter remaining, the Ravens lead sat at 15-13. Moore scored the quarter’s first goal which proved to be the final goal of the game for the Ravens as Keiser completed the comeback and avoided the upset.
The two teams finished tied with 28 shots each with Keiser holding a slight edge in draw controls, 19-16.
Moore led the Ravens with 5 goals. Gelbach added 4 while Allen, Simonson, and Frankfurth finished with 2 goals each. Only three of the Ravens goals came off assists as Frankfurth finished with 2 while Kiera Russel added 1.
Russell and Moore finished with 2 caused turnovers each as the Ravens caused 7 of the Seahawks 21 turnovers. Stalletti finished with 8 saves while Moore led the Ravens with 8 draw controls while Gelbach added 5.
