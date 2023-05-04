Moore

Benedictine freshman Kaylen Moore looks to score or pass against St. Ambrose at Legacy Field.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

The No. 1-seeded Keiser (Fla.) University escaped the upset bid from No. 8 Benedictine Women’s Lacrosse on Wednesday morning in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Benedictine (10-4) appeared to score the go-ahead goal with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but the goal was called off after it was ruled that Kaylen Moore was called for a charge as she broke off a screen from Courtney Frankfurth and was able to push her shot past Keiser goalie Raelyn Boutwell.