Shaffer

Alex Shaffer was recently named new head coach for Competitive Cheer and the assistant women's lacrosse coach at Benedictine College. 

 Submitted photo

Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced the hiring of Alex Shaffer to the Raven Athletics staff. Coach Shaffer has been named the new Competitive Cheer head coach and will also be joining the Women's Lacrosse staff as an assistant coach.

"We are excited to welcome Alex to our staff," Gartenmayer said. "She comes to Benedictine with a unique combination of skills that will allow her to not only continue to build our Competitive Cheer program but also help the continued growth of our nationally-ranked Women's Lacrosse program."