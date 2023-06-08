Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced the hiring of Alex Shaffer to the Raven Athletics staff. Coach Shaffer has been named the new Competitive Cheer head coach and will also be joining the Women's Lacrosse staff as an assistant coach.
"We are excited to welcome Alex to our staff," Gartenmayer said. "She comes to Benedictine with a unique combination of skills that will allow her to not only continue to build our Competitive Cheer program but also help the continued growth of our nationally-ranked Women's Lacrosse program."
Shaffer humbly expressed gratitude to the college for giving her this opportunity.
"The opportunity to contribute to the mentorship of students as a part of the Benedictine community aligns with my goals both professionally and personally," Coach Shaffer said. "I am excited and motivated to grow and work with individuals who prioritize maintaining a Christ-centered environment that values community, faith, and scholarship.
Coach Shaffer takes over for Kelly Elias, who stepped in to coach the Competitive Cheer program two years ago in an interim role and then served as the head coach last season.
"We are grateful for Kelly being willing to step in to serve as our Cheer coach over the last two years," Coach Gartenmayer said. "She helped keep the program going while remaining competitive within the conference and region."
Coach Shaffer earned multiple undergraduate degrees from Alderson Broaddus University in 2020. She then moved to Missouri Western State University where she earned a Master's in Business Administration. Finally, she earned a second graduate degree at Duke University before taking a full-time teaching position at Green Hope High School this past academic year.
"Both cheerleading and lacrosse required various elements of athleticism and teamwork that I found appealing," Coach Shaffer said. "As a high school student, I was advised to focus on one sport as participating in both would be difficult to manage and properly commit to. When the opportunity arose to continue both sports collegiately, I was fortunate to not have to forfeit one over the other. Possessing a dream to coach collegiately, I anticipated and wrestled with the choice as to what sport I would pursue. I carried out my high school coaching career assuming it would likely be the last time I would be involved with both. Thankfully, Benedictine provided me opportunities for engagement with both sports, allowing me to continue to pursue my passion."
At Alderson Broaddus, she earned All-Conference honors as a freshman while winning a Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship. She was twice named to the All-GMAC All-Conference Academic Team for lacrosse and was also a captain for two years. At Missouri Western, she was one of the top four statistical defensive players and earned All-GLVC All-Conference Academic Team.
"Touring Benedictine's campus and meeting with the people that make up the community immediately validated my decision to join the Raven team," Coach Shaffer said. "Benedictine exudes a tight-knit, family feel and it was impressive to see students, faculty, and staff interact in such a genuine and positive manner."
Coach Shaffer will begin her duties as head cheer coach and assistant women's lacrosse coach on July 1.
"I’m excited for Alex to be a part of our successful program," Lacrosse Head Coach Clare Hanson said. "Alex has a rich lacrosse background and will bring great coaching experience to our team. With her help, we will continue to push forward and elevate our play."
