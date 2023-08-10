BC Football

Benedictine wide receiver Reed Levi runs up field against a Culver-Stockton defender at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

 File photo

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the nominees for their annual Good Works Team and a member of the Benedictine Football program has made the list for the FCS, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA nominees.

Senior tight end Reed Levi is active in the Atchison and Benedictine communities, investing time serving others while balancing his studies and commitment to the football program. He was nominated by head coach Joel Osborn and Assistant Athletic Director Josh Pound and is now among the list of 64 student-athletes from the FCS, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA levels to earn a nomination for this year's team.