The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the nominees for their annual Good Works Team and a member of the Benedictine Football program has made the list for the FCS, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA nominees.
Senior tight end Reed Levi is active in the Atchison and Benedictine communities, investing time serving others while balancing his studies and commitment to the football program. He was nominated by head coach Joel Osborn and Assistant Athletic Director Josh Pound and is now among the list of 64 student-athletes from the FCS, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA levels to earn a nomination for this year's team.
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 135 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.
Levi is active in the Atchison community as a volunteer coach for the Atchison Recreation Department. He has served as an auctioneer at the annual Benedictine Scholarship Ball, help lead groups of football student-athletes in the annual Atchison Clean-up Day as well as working with the Student Athletic Leadership Council to participate in its High Five Friday Initiative.
In addition to his community work, he is a Gregorian Leadership Fellow on campus as well as serving as a bible study leader, and tutor in the Student Success Center while speaking on Black History Month and Martin Luther King Jr. Day panels on the Benedictine campus.
"I'm impressed and inspired by these young men because they're incredible athletes and amazing human beings," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and 2009 Good Works Team member. "When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others."
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches, and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.
In addition to Tim Tebow and Troy Hawkes, executive Vice President and general manage for Allstate Sales and Distribution, the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.
