Benedictine junior wide receiver JaShawn Todd looks to avoid a Graceland defender. 

 Submitted by Todd Nugent

Graceland University held off a second-half push from (7) Benedictine Football on Saturday night to earn a win over the Ravens.

Trailing 21-6 at the half, the Ravens outscored the Yellowjackets 29-16 in the second half but saw their comeback effort ended by a 44-yard field goal inside the final seconds of the game, giving Graceland the 37-35 upset.