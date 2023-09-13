Graceland University held off a second-half push from (7) Benedictine Football on Saturday night to earn a win over the Ravens.
Trailing 21-6 at the half, the Ravens outscored the Yellowjackets 29-16 in the second half but saw their comeback effort ended by a 44-yard field goal inside the final seconds of the game, giving Graceland the 37-35 upset.
On the ensuing kickoff after the go-ahead field goal, Benedictine appeared to swing the game back their way with JaShawn Todd returned the kickoff out of the end zone to give the Ravens back the lead, only to have the return called back on a holding call.
Benedictine the scoring with a touchdown rush from Shawn Wara on a 12-yard run. Graceland answered with two touchdown passes in the first quarter and a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
Jackson Dooley opened the second half with a 1-yard rushing touchdown and then Todd scored on an 82-yard punt return that was followed by a 2-point conversion by Dalton Witherspoon that pulled the Ravens even at 21 with 9:07 left to play in the third quarter.
Graceland regained the lead briefly with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter only to have that score answered by a 25-yard pass from Dooley to Jacob Gathright to end the third-quarter scoring. Todd opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-yard rush to put Benedictine ahead 35-28.
The Yellowjackets scored their final touchdown inside the final 5 minutes of the fourth quarter leading to the game-winning field goal with 13 seconds remaining.
Benedictine finished with 378 yards on offense with 179 yards rushing and 199 yards passing. Dooley finished the game with 199 yards on 17 of 30 passes. Todd and Gathright finished with 65 yards receiving each while Gathright added 56 yards rushing. Witherspoon finished with 50 yards rushing to round out the Ravens offensive efforts.
Jagger Blubaugh led the defense with 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and a breakup. Javhi Blomquist added 9 tackles and a breakup. Heath Baker was also credited with 0.5 sacks while Fabian Njika and Blue Caplinger added an interception each.
Benedictine returns home for their next two games, hosting Peru State College next Saturday, Sept. 16, and Culver-Stockton College on Sept. 23.
