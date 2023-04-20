Benedictine women’s lacrosse will be aiming for the program’s fifth consecutive conference tournament title, but this time for the first one ever under the Heart of America banner when they face St. Ambrose at 1 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Field.
The Ravens earned this chance once again by defeating Culver-Stockton 20-3 in the first round of the Heart tournament.
BC held the Wildcats to seven fewer goals than in the previous meeting when the Ravens won 20-10.
Head Coach Clare Hanson said defensive improvement has been a focal point for her team in the past weeks.
“I think we played a lot better defense,” Hanson said. “We’ve been really focusing on our foot defensive work, and I definitely saw that in today’s game.”
Hanson was also pleased with the scrappy style of play her team showed by the effort they showed going for ground balls throughout the evening.
“We were very determined and ferocious,” Hanson said. “We were all over the ground balls which is such a dirty work type to make so I’m proud of that.”
The three main goal scorers for the Ravens delivered in the game with sophomore Courtney Frankfurth leading the way with seven goals while freshman Chanterra Allen added six and freshman Kaylen Moore had five.
The three young Ravens also lead the team in goals this season as well.
Senior Grace Simonson said the young players continue to show what they made are of as the season progresses.
“We lost a lot of key players last year, but we’ve gained even more this year, and they have been able to exceed expectations at every turn, and we’re proud of them,” Simonson said.
Allen said she is grateful to have opportunities like playing in the first-ever Heart Championship game already as a freshman.
“It’s great, and I’m so excited especially being a freshman,” Allen said. “I’m really excited for it and other opportunities to come.”
BC has now won six in a row and is one win away from another trip to the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Southfield, Michigan May 3-6 with just two seniors on the team.
“We’ve been focusing on the little things, and everyone believes that we will play really well,” Hanson said. “Everyone is just really focused on the goal.”
