Benedictine football bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 62-28 victory over Peru State Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The Raven offense put together both an explosive and efficient day with 601 total yards on the day with zero turnovers after they turned the ball over four times in their 37-35 loss at Graceland.
Sophomore running back Dalton Witherspoon put up 197 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the win.
"We just had all-around good blocking and even in the secondary, and I was able to stay on my feet and keep going," Witherspoon said. "We just have to take it down by down and kind of work on the fundamentals and getting to blocks. We looked pretty solid today, but there is always room for improvement."
Head Coach Joel Osborn said he was pleased with how the offense operated through the air and the ground in the win.
"I thought we were able to come out and run the ball effectively," Osborn said. "Our Offensive line did a great job of opening running lanes, and I thought Dooley disrupted the ball well, and we were able to get explosive plays."
Osborn highlighted the play of the offensive line as well against a talented four of the Bobcats (0-4).
"Peru has got some really good players, especially up front, and they do a nice job with their defense so I was really happy how we were ready to go," Osborn said.
The Raven (2-2) defense allowed some points late in the game after an almost two-hour weather delay but was stifling early on.
"I thought our defense had a great plan for them," Osborn said. "Peru is much improved in offense, especially with their skill positions."
BC will host Culver-Stockton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
