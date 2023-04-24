The defending Women's Lacrosse National Champion has returned to the Women's Lacrosse Championship.
Benedictine defeated St. Ambrose 15-4 to capture the first-ever Heart Women's Lacrosse Conference Tournament Championship Saturday at Legacy Field.
The win also puts the program as the eighth seed in the Women's Lacrosse National Championship where they will face Keiser University May 3 at 9 a.m. CDT in Southfield, Michigan.
BC freshman Kaylen Moore said being able to have this kind of success after losing a historic senior class for the program shows the type of work they have been putting in all season.
"It's surreal because last year's team was talented and experienced so just to get to nationals in general with being so inexperienced is huge," Moore said. "I'm just so proud of how everyone on this team has worked so hard."
Some of those past Ravens were actually in attendance at the game and even gave Moore and the rest of the team some help in a practice leading up to the game.
The 2021 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Year Natalie Wechter helped Moore with draw control.
"I felt like that really helped and translated into the game today," Moore said. "They were an immense support system, and hearing them cheer for us is really special."
Moore and the Ravens won 17 of the 22 draws during the game against the Fighting Bees.
Head Coach Clare Hanson said the program always looks to aim high no matter the year.
"It's awesome to be in the Heart and win this first one," Hanson said. "I think we just always want to be elite and be the best at what we are doing. We always just want to aim high, and I'm really proud of the girls."
The Ravens will enter nationals with seven wins in a row after starting the season 3-3.
"They have bought into everything that we are trying to do," Hanson said. "It's been really cool to see the growth; we've gotten so much better through the course of the year."
Hanson also credited the job of both Gianna Stalletti and Molly Owen at the goalie position in the win and said the team can do better as a whole on either side of the field.
"Honestly our goalies played out of their minds," Hanson said. "We definitely need to play better on both sides of the ball."
Sophomore Courtney Frankfurth led the team in goals with 5, while freshman Chanterra Allen had 4 and Moore finished with 3.
Moore praised the jobs of both Hanson and her assistant, Erica Odell who is also a former player for the program.
"She works so hard every single day," Moore said. "Her and Erica Odell are a great duo and have done amazing work this year."
