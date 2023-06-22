Reaching the National Football League is a privilege that few who ever play the game of football are able to achieve.
Offensive lineman Chim Okorafor is one of those skilled and fortunate enough to have such an opportunity.
Okorafor signed with the defending NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles in early May as an undrafted free agent.
The Upland, California native has certainly taken a path that is much less traveled compared to other NFL rookies as he not only played at both the junior college and NAIA level, but also played basketball the two
"The odds of making it out of a Junior College were already against me even before going to an NAIA school," Okorafor said. "I’m truly grateful to have come as far as I have so far."
Like many, the 2019-20 season was a turbulent one for Okorafor that saw his season cut short at Missouri Southern after previously playing basketball at Cal Poly Pomona for two seasons and a season at Riverside Community College.
The junior college transfer would use his one year of NCAA eligibility left with Pittsburg State before making the decision to spend his senior season with the Ravens.
"I was completely thrown off and discouraged, but I remained persistent and decided to finish my senior season at the NAIA level," Okorafor said.
Before signing with an NFL team, another football league seemed to be a more likely destination for Okorafor.
"In February, I got drafted by the USFL and was planning on just settling there," Okorafor said. "But in March the Eagles and a few other teams started reaching out to me. Everything started moving smoothly after that."
The NFL hopeful said he is grateful this opportunity presented itself for him.
"It was definitely a miracle and I’m extremely grateful to the Eagles for taking a chance on me and giving me this special opportunity," Okorafor said.
Okorafor gave credit to the type of program and coaches that Benedictine has and how much they helped him.
"Coach Osborn, Coach Pops, and the entire football staff at Benedictine played a huge role in me getting to this point," Okorafor said. "They took a chance on me and coached me up every day to be the best player I could be."
