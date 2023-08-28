No. 7 Benedictine football found itself on the wrong end of a top-ten showdown Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium against No. 4 Morningside 20-17.
Despite not even gaining over 250 yards of offense on the day, the Raven defense kept them in the game thanks in large part to the unit’s tenacious five turnover performance.
“I thought our defense came out and played excellent,” Head Coach Joel Osborn said. “They cause turnovers and played with a lot of heart and emotion. They really kept us in the game in the first half.”
The Raven offense had brief glimpses of success against the Mustang defense but never found anything consistent to lean on later in the game.
“We didn’t get much going in the second half on offense,” Osborn said. “We missed some opportunities, and we weren’t able to sustain drives.”
Osborn said the lack of a running attack that only mustered 56 total yards on the ground proved to be a hurdle too big for his team to overcome as well.
“We just have to get our chemistry down and be able to run the ball better with our running backs,” Osborn said. “The other thing is that we need to be efficient and be better with completion percentage.”
Senior linebacker Jagger Blubaugh helped lead the way on defense for BC as he recorded a team-high 13 tackles as well as a crucial interception in the red zone that kept the Mustangs from scoring.
“We have a lot of fight in our team and a lot of people that know how to play together,” Blubaugh said. “The biggest thing is coming back next week and making sure we’re firing on all cylinders.”
Blubaugh said one of the keys to the defense is maintaining consistent energy and focus through the ups and downs of a game.
“It’s just consistent energy all the way around no matter what even if it’s a big play we wipe it away and focus on the next play,” Blubaugh said.
BC’s defense also recorded an impressive five sacks and six tackles for losses on the day.
Osborn praised the gameday attendance and atmosphere created by both Benedictine College students and members of the Atchison community.
“I thought our crowd was great, and I appreciate everyone on campus and its tremendous turnout, and we’re going to need it throughout the year,” Osborn said. “We showed signs today of being a really good team but we just need to better one week at a time.”
