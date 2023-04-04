Bricen Lee

ACCHS senior Bricen Lee signs his letter of intent to play football at Benedictine College.

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Community High School senior Bricen Lee has helped lead the Tiger football program to two straight playoff berths and the Northeast Kansas League title.

Lee will be sticking close to home as he signed his letter of intent to play football at Benedictine College as a defensive back last week in Effingham.