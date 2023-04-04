Atchison County Community High School senior Bricen Lee has helped lead the Tiger football program to two straight playoff berths and the Northeast Kansas League title.
Lee will be sticking close to home as he signed his letter of intent to play football at Benedictine College as a defensive back last week in Effingham.
"Being able to continue my journey at Benedictine is a great opportunity," Lee said. "Being able to still have the supportive community around me I had throughout high school is incredible, to say the least. I can’t wait to grow as a person and player at Benedictine while still having the support of ACCHS."
Tiger Head Coach Alex Thornburgh said Lee provided so much for the team as an athlete and a leader.
"He has been the leader of our offense and an extension of our coaching staff on the field," Thornburgh said. "He was a sponge and always wanted to learn as much as he could."
Lee had 3,486 yards of total offense and 49 total touchdowns the last two seasons as a quarterback and had 112 total tackles as a defensive back as well.
"The community around the program and the coaches within the program have always pushed me and supported me every day at practice and every Friday night," Lee said. "None of this would be possible without my teammates though. They are the ones who have worked hard beside me so we could be successful on Friday nights. Having those guys with me every day and creating that brotherly bond will stay with me forever."
Thornburgh said he and his staff always thought Lee would get his shot to compete at the next level.
"The chance to play at a program like Benedictine is a great opportunity, they have a tremendous history and a fantastic coaching staff to help him grow as a player," Thornburgh said. "Our coaching staff has always seen Bricen as a collegiate-level athlete, I think he has the chance to make a huge impact at Benedictine on the defensive side of the play."
Commented