Benedictine women's lacrosse entered this season not only coming off the program's first-ever national title win but as well as the departure of so many players who were stalwarts for the Ravens during a run that cemented them as a national powerhouse in the sport.

The No.7 Ravens have opened up 3-3 so far this season, but all three of the losses have come by a combined four points against teams ranked top eight in the country including a 13-12 loss at Keiser.