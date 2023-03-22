Benedictine women's lacrosse entered this season not only coming off the program's first-ever national title win but as well as the departure of so many players who were stalwarts for the Ravens during a run that cemented them as a national powerhouse in the sport.
The No.7 Ravens have opened up 3-3 so far this season, but all three of the losses have come by a combined four points against teams ranked top eight in the country including a 13-12 loss at Keiser.
"We have such a young team, but we are still competing with the best of the best in the country," Head Coach Clare Hanson said. "All of those games we could've won, and we have all the pieces, but I just think we need some more time to put it together more efficiently and be sharper."
Hanson said she doesn't want this freshman and sophomore heavy team comparing themselves to the mountain of success teams at Benedictine had before them.
"We've had a difficult time getting new players to understand we don't need you to be those people who were here last year," Hanson said. "We just need you to embody the culture of what that was."
Hanson said the pressure to live up to the standard that's been set can be seen in her team's play on the field.
"We've been very sped up and scared at times, but we need to relax a little more," Hanson said. "I think I like a lot of the pieces that we are seeing, and it's just about growing a little bit more together."
One benefit Hanson has with teaching this team is assistant Erica Odell, who was one of the key cogs in the national title team last year.
Hanson pointed out that Odell made some significant adjustments in their game against Missouri Baptist earlier this season.
"She made a couple of key changes, and it just really opened things up," Hanson said. "It's been really nice to have her and bounce things off of."
Hanson said her team is slowly but surely finding their own identity and confidence to leave behind their own legacy than chasing what previous teams have done.
"We've told them you should have confidence with the results we've had for the year so far," Hanson said. "They are starting to realize they are better than they think they are. I think we are finding out the identity of our team this year versus comparing it to last year."
