NAIA All-America selection and former Raven Football player Chim Okorafor has been invited to Rookie Mini Camp by the Philadelphia Eagles May 5-6.
Okorafor, who played for the Ravens during the 2022 season after transferring in, informed head coach Joel Osborn of the invite at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft over the weekend.
Okorafor said the Raven coaching staff helped prepare him for this monumental opportunity.
"I feel like the coaching staff at Benedictine really prepared me for this opportunity," Okorafor said. "They pushed me to become a better version of myself every single day on and off the field. They instilled in me many values that I now hold very dearly."
Like many other aspiring National Football League players, Okorafor said the process was a challenge these last few months leading up to the NFL Draft and teams making decisions on undrafted college players.
"The process wasn't pretty at all but I stayed consistent and stuck to the plan," Okorafor said. "I continued to train in hopes of hearing some good news. The Eagles started talking to me in mid-March. I don't know how they found out about me but I give God the Glory."
Coach Osborn knew from the first moment that Okorafor stepped on campus, Chim was a special player that would not only help the Raven program but had the potential to play beyond college.
"From the first day Chim walked into our weight room last May, I knew he was a special athlete," Osborn said. "His ability to connect with his teammates and become friends with so many of them in a short amount of time shows that he can adapt very well to his surroundings. He is a great representative of his family, our program, and college."
Osborn was confident Okorafor's frame and ability were plenty to draw interest from professional scouts.
"When I went to his Pro Day, I could see that he had the size and athleticism the NFL Scouts are looking for," Osborn said. "He did a very nice job in the drill work and was very coachable."
Okorafor was a first-team All-Heart selection on the offensive line this past season, a position group coached by long-time assistant George Papageorgiou.
"Chim is a tremendous young man with a bright future," Papageorgiou said. "One of the best athletes I've coached in my career. He has earned this opportunity and I know he will do his best as he always has."
This past season, the Raven Offense ranked fifth in total offense (5,347 yards), and seventh in passing yards (3,329) while giving up just 12 sacks over 13 games.
Okorafor played tackle for the Ravens, a position that the Eagles see him play, but he's heading to mini-camp looking to make an impact wherever he can.
"The Eagles see me playing tackle, but I know that I have to be versatile at the next level so I'm going in prepared for anything," Okorafor said.
Commented