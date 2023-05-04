BC NFL

Benedictine left tackle Chim Okorafor blocks a William Penn defender at Larry Wilcox Stadium. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

NAIA All-America selection and former Raven Football player Chim Okorafor has been invited to Rookie Mini Camp by the Philadelphia Eagles May 5-6.

Okorafor, who played for the Ravens during the 2022 season after transferring in, informed head coach Joel Osborn of the invite at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft over the weekend.