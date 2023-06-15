Benedictine was recognized as one of the NAIA's top women's cross country and track & field programs by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Benedictine finished with a total of 50 points, finishing in 7th place in the final 2022-23 Standings. The standings are determined using a point value for a program's overall rating finish during the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track & field seasons.
The Raven Women earned a Heart Championship this past fall with a 14th place finish at the NAIA Cross Country Championships to earn 14 points. They finished tied for 15th at the NAIA Indoor National Championships to earn 16.5 points. They finished 18th at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships to earn 19.5 points.
Madison Sutton added two more All-America results to her resume, placing in both the hammer throw and discus. She took third place in the discus with a throw of 45.83 meters while placing seventh in the hammer with a throw of 53.81 meters.
Caroline Cobo competed in two events, earning All-America honors in the 1,500 meters. She placed fifth with a time of 4:39.56, setting a new school record, while just missing the podium in the 800 meters as she placed ninth.
Alison Ambuul rounded out the All-America finishes for the Raven Women, placing seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.69.
The 4x800 meter relay team also competed at Nationals, placing 17th.
For the Raven Men, David Mannella placed 16th in the 800 meters while the 4x800 meter relay team placed 14th.
Benedictine is the only school from the Heart of America Athletic Conference to earn a ranking in the final standings. Huntington (Ind.) earned the top finish with a score of 21 points, followed by William Carey (Miss.), Indiana Tech, College of Idaho, and The Master's (Calif.) to round out the top five. Indiana Wesleyan finished with 45 points, just five points in front of Benedictine and a point behind The Master's for a top-five ranking.
In addition to the Heart Women's Cross Country Championships, the program earned second-place finishes at the Heart Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships. They earned a total of 11 All-American honors between Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field.
