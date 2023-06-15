BC CC

Alison Ambuul, Caroline Cobo and Madison Sutton celebrating their success at the 42nd annual NAIA Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships with Head Coach Je'Kel Smith.

 Benedictine College Track and Cross Country | Facebook

Benedictine was recognized as one of the NAIA's top women's cross country and track & field programs by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Benedictine finished with a total of 50 points, finishing in 7th place in the final 2022-23 Standings. The standings are determined using a point value for a program's overall rating finish during the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track & field seasons.