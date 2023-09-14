Benedictine volleyball took down No. 18 Central Methodist 3-1 on Tuesday night to open up Heart play with an upset.
Trailing 10-4 in the opening set, Benedictine rallied to tie the set at 18-18 before winning 28-26. The second set was all Ravens as Benedictine limited CMU to just 9 points as they jumped out to a 13-3 lead before winning 25-9. The Eagles rallied to hang on for a 25-20 win in the third set before the Ravens finished off the match with a 25-17 win in set 4.
Benedictine averaged 27.5 digs per set as they finished with a total of 110. They hit .233 over the 4-set match – their third-highest percentage this season in a 4-set match. They hit a match-high .457 in the second set with just 18 kills and 2 errors.
The Ravens finished with a total of 69 kills – a new season high. Three Ravens reached double figures, led by Mary Pat Taylor with 21 kills. Regan Bruggeman and Hokulani Sagapolu finished with 15 kills each while Mara Lickteig and Carolina Zapata added 8 kills each.
Amber Allen set up the attack, finishing with 45 of the Ravens 60 assists on the night.
Defensively, Evelyn Arreola led 5 Ravens in double figures with 29 kills. Katelyn Malick joined Sagapolu with 19, Taylor added 17 while Allen finished with 12. Zapata added 2 block assists while Allen and Lickteig finished with a solo block each.
Benedictine returns home on Friday to open a five-match homestead. They host Clarke University at 7 p.m. Friday and Mount Mercy University at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available for both matches at www.ravenathletics.com
