BCVB

Benedictine senior Mary Pat Taylor goes for a kill at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 Photo courtesy of Charlotte Cullaton

Benedictine volleyball took down No. 18 Central Methodist 3-1 on Tuesday night to open up Heart play with an upset.

Trailing 10-4 in the opening set, Benedictine rallied to tie the set at 18-18 before winning 28-26. The second set was all Ravens as Benedictine limited CMU to just 9 points as they jumped out to a 13-3 lead before winning 25-9. The Eagles rallied to hang on for a 25-20 win in the third set before the Ravens finished off the match with a 25-17 win in set 4.