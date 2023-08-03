Benedictine College Football and Grand View University were selected as the preseason favorites to win the Heart South and Heart North this fall.
The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the annual Preseason Coaches' Polls on Friday morning with Benedictine picking up 5 of 6 first-place votes for a total of 25 points in the Heart South. Grand View picked up 4 of 6 first-place votes for a total of 24 points in the Heart North.
The two conference powers won't play each other this season as the Heart moves to a scheduling model for the next two seasons that allows schools to schedule an outside opponent. Benedictine will host a rematch of the 2018 NAIA National Championship Game on Aug. 26 as they host Morningside University on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium this season with the return game in Sioux City, Iowa, slated for the 2024 season.
Season Tickets are currently available at www.ravenathletics.com/tickets for Benedictine's six-game home schedule. Single-game tickets will be available starting on Aug. 1.
In the Heart South, MNU earned 20 votes for second place, while receiving the remaining first-place vote. Baker (18 votes) followed in third with Missouri Valley (11 votes), Missouri Baptist (10 votes), and Central Methodist (6 votes) rounding out the Heart South poll. Missouri Baptist replaces Evangel University who left after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as an associate member of the Heart where they will be competing in football only.
Commented