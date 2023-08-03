BC football

Benedictine junior Reed Levi runs down field passed a Missouri Valley defender at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

 File photo

Benedictine College Football and Grand View University were selected as the preseason favorites to win the Heart South and Heart North this fall.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the annual Preseason Coaches' Polls on Friday morning with Benedictine picking up 5 of 6 first-place votes for a total of 25 points in the Heart South. Grand View picked up 4 of 6 first-place votes for a total of 24 points in the Heart North.