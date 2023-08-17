BenedictineCollege

Benedictine College and the Raven Athletic Department are pleased to announce the 2023 Class for the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s class will officially be inducted on Saturday, Oct. 21, during Homecoming Weekend. Truman Ashby ‘08, Abigail Winder ‘09, Coach Rex Lane (posthumously), and the 1963 Men’s Soccer Team will be recognized during halftime of the afternoon football game and will be inducted at an evening banquet.

Truman Ashby ‘08 played center for the Raven football squad from 2004 to 2007, anchoring an offensive line that rarely let a defender reach the quarterback. In 2005, the team averaged only one sack per game over the entire season. In 2007 he won the Rimington Award as the most outstanding center in NAIA football, the first Raven in history to receive the honor. He finished his career as a three-time first-team All-Heart Conference offensive lineman and two-time AFCA-NAIA All-American offensive lineman.