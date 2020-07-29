The Kansas State High School Athletic Association board met on Tuesday afternoon, and after hearing recommendations to push the start date of competitions back, the group instead voted 5-4 against making any changes to the start dates of practices or competitions.
With no new agenda item for the Executive Board to vote on this coming Monday, fall sports practices will begin on Aug. 17. The proposal suggested pushing start dates for football and volleyball back to Sept. 8, but instead, the originally-scheduled opening date of Sept. 3 will apply.
The Board did levy a strong recommendation against Jamborees — a new scrimmage format that allowed teams to play brief sets against outside competition. Some local schools, including the Horton football team, partook in this new method last season. This season, the KSHSAA board put a limit of two participating schools on any Jamborees that are gone forward with.
