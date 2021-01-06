The Kansas City Chiefs record for the 2020 season officially sits at 14-2 as the season drew to a close on Sunday, though anyone who watched the game would be fairly certain the record is 14-1 with the Chiefs-as-we-know-them abstaining from the 16th game. With the vast majority of the team’s starters inactive or on the bench, the Chiefs took the opportunity to observe their reserves in game action.
Checking in for both future prospects and also to see who might be ready to boost their contribution in the playoffs, Kansas City had several players flash in the game, but also suffered a couple of injuries that may hurt the team over the coming weeks. Byron Pringle had a solid game, using his playing time to show off his never-ending motor and drive, while Darwin Thompson showed off in his opportunity to lead the backfield, perhaps playing himself into more rotation snaps in the playoffs, especially if Clyde Edwards-Helaire cannot bounce back from his injury in time for the opener.
On the defensive side, Deandre Baker was having a strong game in the early going, and may have been earning some consideration for playing time before suffering a broken femur on a non-contact coverage play. Similarly, Willie Gay has been coming on recently, and was one of the only regular contributors on the team to take the field, and came away injured early in the game going down with an apparent ankle injury.
Looking ahead, the bye week allows the Chiefs to sit back and rest up while the other six AFC playoff teams battle it out to determine who will play where the following week. The most likely opponents for KC in the Divisional round are the Ravens, Titans or Browns. The Browns seem to be a bit of a wildcard, though mistake prone enough that they seem to lack some of the qualities it would take to pull off an upset. The Ravens and Titans are familiar foes, and their flaws have made them vulnerable to the Chiefs in recent years.
The most interesting potential match up would be an AFC Championship meeting with the Bills. The Packers look strong from their first place perch in the NFC, but a Chiefs-Bills showdown would pit what are probably the league’s top two teams against each other. The Bills are the hottest team rolling right now, while the Chiefs are the gold standard until someone takes away that title. This year’s path to the Super Bowl will likely be a tougher trip than a year ago, with multiple upsets creating a route through low seeds. The NFC seems to be down, but on the Chiefs’ side of the bracket it will be a heavyweight battle to make the big game.
(Adam Clay is a contributing writer from Hiawatha.)
