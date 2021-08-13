The Kansas City Chiefs will see their hard work paid off come Saturday.
“I think you can definitely feel the intensity of practice on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. We’re competing every single rep,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the team’s training camp practice Thursday.
Following their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs got to work by revamping their offensive line and adding a slew of players.
Now as training camp nears an end, the Chiefs are set to compete in their first of three preseason games against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.
“We understand that we didn’t end the season how we wanted to last year, so we have to find a way to get better so we can find a way to end it how we would like this year,” Mahomes said.
Saturday’s game plan features the starters playing in the first quarter, the second string playing in the second quarter and so on, according to head coach Andy Reid.
Communication is at the forefront for both sides of the ball. As Mahomes and his new offensive line have worked out the kinks in camp, Reid hopes to see the unit perform in a number of ways in their inaugural preseason matchup.
“That continuity, communication, working together through different works, functioning,” Reid said.
It will also be the first time the Chiefs defense can perform in real game time situations, something veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu believes is valuable for the younger players.
“Obviously, you want to see the young guys kind of step up, make plays. I think the most important thing you want is to be able to communicate,” Mathieu said. “Obviously, you don’t want to have any mental errors, so I’d probably say those are the things that I look for as a player when I take the field is how well can I communicate, how can I not have mental errors, and then it’s all about playing fast.”
In their first meeting since the Chiefs beat the 49ers to win Super Bowl 54, Mahomes isn’t overlooking his opponent.
“Especially going against a defense like the one we’re going to be going up against, the 49ers have a great defense. A lot of great pass rushers, a lot of great guys that are still from that Super Bowl team. So, it will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited to go out there and play against a defense of that caliber,” Mahomes said.
The Chiefs had Friday off to travel to Santa Clara for their first preseason game against San Francisco, with a kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. today at Levi’s Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.