We are one week into the freshly-minted NFL season, and everything is going to plan for the Kansas City Chiefs, thus far. The defending Super Bowl champs easily dispatched the Houston Texas last Thursday night by a score of 34-20 in a game that was not nearly as close as the two-score differential suggests, and despite some injury trouble, the team seems to be rolling heading into their week two matchup with AFC West foes the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs never really struggled in putting down the Texans, as Patrick Mahomes had the shortest yards per completion and yards per attempt game of his career, and the offense far outpaced it’s average touches in the running game from a year ago. The emergence of rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield allowed the team to stick to vanilla playcalling throughout the contest, putting very little of the offense that we will see throughout the season on tape for other teams to break down, and setting up all kinds of counters and alternate versions of plays to be utilized down the line. Edwards-Helaire was used heavily against 6-man fronts, which will give teams fits as they try to devise a game plan to beat the most diverse offense in the league.
For the Chargers’ part, they were able to secure a win on a late game missed field goal by Cincinnati Bengals. New starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a disappointing first game behind center, going 16 of 30 for a little over 200 yards and no touchdowns—actually a fairly typical game for his career. Taylor was not able to add much on the ground, but Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley picked up the slack, as the running game took on the heavy lifting. Hunter Henry took the lead in the receiving department, leaving two of the team’s biggest offensive weapons mostly underutilized in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, who had just 4 catches each.
With a Monday night contest against the Baltimore Ravens on deck, a game against the Chargers could be considered somewhat of a trap game, but Coach Andy Reid has such a sensational record against the division, you have to assume the team will remain focused. LA’s strength is on the defensive side of the ball, where the Chargers will test the KC offensive line in a way that the Texans could not. That said, the Chiefs’ offensive line looked better than ever a week ago, and I would expect the team to have little issue with putting points on the board at a rate that the Chargers cannot match. The defense may struggle a bit down their starting cornerbacks and thin on the d-line, but LA does not appear to have the firepower to create real problems.
I predict a relatively similar score to last week, with the Chiefs earning a 28-14 win, with KC relying a little more on the passing game given the strong front line defense of the Chargers. I would look to see Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce more involved this week, as well. Truthfully, this is a tune-up week, and the Chiefs need to remain focused, and hopefully avoid any major injuries heading into the game of the year next week on Monday Night Football.
