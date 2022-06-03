Benedictine College Women’s Basketball will be hosting a Varsity and JV Team Camp on Friday, June 24.
The cost of the camp is $275 per team and then $250 for additional teams. Varsity and JV teams are welcome and the cost of the camp also includes a t-shirt for players.
Teams are guaranteed three games with games starting at 9 a.m. running through early evening. Five full courts will be available in three locations inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium, Murphy Recreation Center, and Haverty Center. Games will have two officials per court.
If you sign up by May 15, there is a $25 discount on one team.
Additionally, there will be a coaches’ clinic held by the BC Women’s Basketball Staff.
To register your team for the camp, visit the Team Camp Registration page at www.ravenathletics.com/WBBTeamCamp22. For more information, call 913.360.7380. You can also learn more by downloading our camp flier at http://www.ravenathletics.com/x/u6vpw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.