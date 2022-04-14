Benedictine women's basketball grabbed one of the most recognizable and successful area athletes in the past few years in former Jefferson County North Charger Josie Weishaar.
Weishaar is making the transition from the Division II level after two seasons with Missouri Western.
Head Coach Chad Folsom and the Ravens program were the first option that came to Weishaar's mind when she was looking to transfer.
"We reached out to him, and he was very open and willing to work with me," Weishaar said. "He tried to recruit me out of high school so I always knew he kind of wanted me and knowing you were wanted that much was great."
Folsom said he is excited to have a local player the program has had its eye on for a while.
"We recruited Josie out of high school, and we're really excited she's decided to come to join us for her next three years," Folsom said. "We know she's a great player, person; we think she's going to have a great career here, and we're really excited about it."
Weishaar said the opportunity to be closer to home and family was one of the contributing factors to changing her wings from Griffon gold to Raven red.
"I would say the success of the program, coaches and the family atmosphere of BC all played a role in the decision," Weishaar said. "Closer to my family is always better, and that definitely helped the decision."
Folsom said having a local talent that many fans will recognize and will come out to watch is always a plus.
"It's great to have another local player who will help bring in more fans," Folsom said. "We're excited to have a local player with that much talent come to join us."
Weishaar was a standout as a Charger in high school with numerous accolades and saw success on the court as a Griffon when given playing time.
"She's going to be able to come right in and contribute," Folsom said. "She's a tall wing who can shoot the ball, and she's good at driving. I think she's going to fit right in."
