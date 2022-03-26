From the beginning of her time on campus, Benedictine senior Natalie Wechter has been one of the best Lacrosse athletes in the country.
Wechter earned one of the biggest honors of her career at the end of the 2021 season when she was named 2021 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Head Coach Clare Hanson said the distinguished honor fueled Wechter even more heading into her final season with the program.
“I think she just expects a lot of herself after getting national player of the year last season,” Hanson said. “She already wanted to be better year after year, but now she now wants to live up to that title.”
Improving each season has always been a goal for Wechter even before winning the highest award at the NAIA Lacrosse level.
“I think it sets a new standard and bar for myself of always having to get better,” Wechter said. “I always say that I should be able to beat my last year’s self if we played one-on-one.”
Wechter had 57 goals and 40 assists in her award-winning 2021 season and is currently at 47 goals and 21 assists so far this season as the Ravens sit at 7-1.
Wechter said Coach Hanson has done a fantastic job taking over for Amanda Magee who left the program in October.
“Coach Magee was such a big role on our team and I love her to death,” Wechter said. “Coach Hanson has done a great job and it’s been pretty smooth because of her taking the reigns and saying we’re still going to hit everything head-on and go through. We still want to aim the bar high and get farther in the national tournament.”
BC lacrosse has been one of the best at the NAIA level during Wechter’s time, but she just feels fortunate to be part of the culture that has been built on and off the field.
“I love this team, and it’s just so much more than going on the field and playing,” Wechter said. “It’s the culture and sisterhood off the field that I’ve learned which has affected me on the field as well with how to be a leader and how to help my teammates believe in me.”
Wechter is from the Philadelphia area and does get homesick at times but her teammates have helped provide a home away from home.
“I just have a whole new family in the Midwest that I’m grateful for,” Wechter said. “Sometimes you get homesick, but my roommates here have really helped create a sense of home as well that I can turn to.”
The senior said coming to BC has helped her mature and understand the importance of the people she is around in her life on and off the field.
“I always try to do a lot of stuff on my own but sometimes you aren’t able to and the team aspect is great for that because you have to look to the person next to you as well,” Wechter said. “I’ve grown so much in these past four years I don’t know if I would’ve been the same person I would’ve gone somewhere else.”
Wechter said battling and pushing through to be her best for her teammates is the biggest motivating factor for her.
“You do it all for that girl next to you so you both can basic in each other’s glory,” Wechter said. “You want to get those wins for each other and continue to win and grow together because you both would do anything for each other.”
Hanson said Wechter and her senior class have made an effort to keep the program in high standing when they leave.
“The biggest way she has grown in her leadership and maturity,” Hanson said. “When you are a freshman, and you are an all-star nobody expects it from you, but now she and other seniors feel this big responsibility of how they leave the program.”
One accomplishment that would help make an imprint on the continued growth of the program is capturing the elusive National Championship the Ravens almost had in 2019.
“Winning the national title would obviously be like winning the Super Bowl,” Wechter said. “It’s everything you’ve worked towards being paid off and all the sacrifices you’ve done.”
Wechter said winning the national title would be about much more than just the players on the team this year and be a reflection of everyone who has been a part of the program since its inception.
“It would just show the growth of the program and what we can do,” Wechter said. “It’s not just for this team but for everyone who graduated in the past who tried to get there. People who played on this team four years ago would be just as big of a part winning it this year as players who are on the team now.”
After finishing at BC, Wechter hopes to go into nursing potentially with the Air Force or Army and also wishes to remain a part of the sport she loves as well.
