The Raven Volleyball program and head coach Erin Cooper will be conducting a season prep and tryout ready camp on July 27
Three sessions are available for setters, hitters and a pass/defense session. The cost of the camp is $30 for a single session or $75 for all three sessions.
The camp is open for athletes from 7th through 12th grade. The Setter session is from 9 to 11:30 a.m., the hitter session is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and the pass & defense session is from 3-5:30 p.m.
To register fill out the form on the Prep/Tryout Flier and follow the instructions to return the form or go to www.benedictine.edu/volleyballprep. For questions regarding the camp, please contact Coach Cooper at ecooper@benedictine.edu.
