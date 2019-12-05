DES MOINES — An inspiring fourth quarter rally came up just short as time elapsed in a tough-fought road game for the Benedictine Ravens women's basketball team.
The Ravens, 8-2 after the 63-64 defeat, made a series of three point shots in the first half against the now 7-2 Vikings at Dave Sisam Arena at Grand View University in Des Moines. The home team saw multiple shots seem to go in before ricocheting off the rim at the last moment. BC ultimately shot 13 of 37 from inside and 4 out of 12 in 3-point attempts, putting up percentages superior to that of the home team.
BC senior forward Kayla Staley led the Ravens in points scored, with a strong inside game as well as making four points from the free-throw line. The Ravens capitalized on turnovers and missed shots by the Vikings while showing strong defense. Senior forward Grace Brzozowski nailed a beautiful shot from the far outside right wing of the three-point line to secure a 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Benedictine's fortune with the three point shot seemed to wear off somewhat in the third quarter just as the Vikings picked it up. With about six minutes remaining in the third, the Vikings took control with an 8-point run backed by two treys the Ravens didn't manage to put pressure on in time and three additional points from the floor and the free-point line. The third quarter ended with the lead changed and the Vikings leading 50-49.
Heading into the fourth, the Vikings continued to put on pressure from afar, expanding the lead again by more than 5 points early with three point shots and no answering offense in the earlier minutes of the quarter from the Ravens. Turnovers also began to become an issue for Benedictine, though because the Vikings consistently missed free-throw attempts early on in the last quarter, the deficit remained manageable for the Ravens.
Sophomore forward Skylar Washington showed nerves of steel and put the Ravens in a good position in the final two minutes after taking a hard foul on the outside right and making all three shots, despite a break in between. The Ravens rebounded on the subsequent Vikings drive and came back down the field with the score at 64-61 in favor of Grand View.
Benedictine searched for a three to knot it up, before sophomore guard Kynli Nelson settled for a shot inside off the glass to make it 64-63. However, it wouldn't be enough. The Vikings forced a fast-break after a time-out and crucially missed the shot.
Benedictine appeared to have a chance to take the lead at the very end. But it wasn't to be. Senior guard LaRanda Thomas found herself under the basket in the waning 10 seconds but the Vikings put up enough defense. She turned at the last minute and fired up but the ball rolled up along the glass and away as the buzzer sounded.
