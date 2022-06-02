Madison Sutton added to her collection of NAIA honors over the weekend as she represented Benedictine College at the annual NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Sutton earned the NAIA National Championship in the Discus at this year's Championship with a throw of 48.29 meters. The distance was an improvement of just under 4 meters from her second-place throw at the Heart Outdoor Track & Field Championships earlier this spring while also setting a new PR in the event. She also competed in the Hammer Throw and finished in 11th place.
In total, the Ravens qualified 11 for the Championships.
Caroline Cobo, Tatiana Smith, Ashley Wurternberger, and Claire Zarybnicky competed in the 4x800 meter relay for the Raven Women and finished with their fastest time of the season, 9:18.33, to take 11th place. In her first appearance at the Outdoor Championships, Alison Ambuul placed 10th in the 400 meters and 15th in the 400-meter hurdles. Cobo also competed in the 800 meters for the Raven Women.
For the Raven Men, Joshua Morris placed 16th in the triple jump while the 4x800 meter relay team of Thomas Campbell, Colin Donovan, David Mannella, and Daniel Rogge placed 22nd.
