Benedictine sophomore JaShawn Todd runs to the outside against William Penn at Larry Wilcox Field. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

No. 2 Grand View University escaped with a 2-point win over Raven Football on Saturday.

Benedictine overcame an early 28-6 deficit to pull ahead 42-41 inside the final minute of the game only to see the Vikings connect on a 52-yard field goal as time expired to earn a 44-42 win.

