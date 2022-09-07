No. 2 Grand View University escaped with a 2-point win over Raven Football on Saturday.
Benedictine overcame an early 28-6 deficit to pull ahead 42-41 inside the final minute of the game only to see the Vikings connect on a 52-yard field goal as time expired to earn a 44-42 win.
The Ravens outgained the Vikings, finishing the cross-division game with a total of 439 yards.
(RV) Benedictine outscored Grand View 36-23 after trailing 21-6 at the end of the first quarter. That total also accounted for a 19-point fourth quarter that allowed the Ravens to erase an 11-point deficit heading into the final quarter.
After Garrett Kettle connected with Reed Levi on a 9-yard touchdown pass for the Ravens first quarter of the game, Grand View answered with two more touchdowns to hold a 22-point lead early in the second quarter.
Rayshon Mills scored the second touchdown of the game for the Ravens on a 3-yard pass from Kettle before the Raven defense added to Benedictine's scoring. Joel Mewis returned an interception for a 76-yard touchdown to pull Benedictine back within a touchdown, 28-20, headed to halftime.
The kickers accounted for all of the scoring in the third quarter. Harry Balke got the second-half scoring started with a 24-yard field goal for Benedictine before Nathan Hamilton connected on field goals of 27 and 41 yards to keep the Vikings lead in double digits heading into the final quarter of play.
Benedictine opened the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown by Mills and a 25-yard field from Balke to close within two points, 34-32, before the Vikings answered with a passing touchdown with just over 5 minutes remaining in the game.
JaShawn Todd converted the ensuing kickoff for a 100-yard return touchdown to pull the Ravens back within two points before Balke connected on a 39-yard field goal with 50 seconds remaining to give the Ravens their first lead of the game at 42-41.
Grand View was able to get the ball back across midfield setting up the 52-yard field from Hamilton to escape the upset bid by Benedictine.
Mills and Kettle combined for 75 yards to lead the Ravens ground attack while Kettle finished with 263 yards through the air. Jacob Gathright led the Ravens receivers with 132 yards off 7 receptions while Todd added 59 yards off 5 receptions.
Gavin Spangler led the Raven defense with 7 tackles while Zach Gill and Heath Baker added 6 tackles each. Isaac Anderson was able to record a sack while the Ravens finished with 7 tackles for a loss of 15 yards. Joshua Morris recorded the Ravens' second interception of the game.
