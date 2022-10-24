No. 7 Benedictine football closed out its road game at Missouri Valley on a 35-7 run on the way to a 45-24 win Saturday at Marshall, Missouri.

The vaunted Raven defense found itself in an odd position after giving up scoring drives of 66, 75, and 85 yards to the Vikings and trailed 17-10 with about nine minutes left in the first half.

