No. 7 Benedictine football closed out its road game at Missouri Valley on a 35-7 run on the way to a 45-24 win Saturday at Marshall, Missouri.
The vaunted Raven defense found itself in an odd position after giving up scoring drives of 66, 75, and 85 yards to the Vikings and trailed 17-10 with about nine minutes left in the first half.
The BC offense responded before the half with 14 unanswered which helped give the momentum back to the road team.
Head Coach Joel Osborn gave credit to the job the offensive line did on the day for both the passing and running games.
"Our offensive line did a nice job protecting Kettle and opening holes for our running backs," Osborn said. "It was great to see Rayshon Mills and Derrick Overstreet run well."
The duo combined 119 total yards on the ground against the Vikings. Overstreet even earned his first touchdown as a Raven.
"I’m happy for Derrick as he scored his first collegiate touchdown," Osborn said. "We were able to sustain drives and create explosive plays which helped us have a big day. Overall it was a great time win on the road.”
The Raven defense also stood tall in the second half only allowing seven and points 115 yards.
“Our defense made some nice adjustments midway through the second quarter and limited them the remainder of the game," Osborn said. "Another critical statistic that went in our favor was the turnover margin. We took care of the ball, and the defense created two turnovers."
