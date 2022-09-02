The Benedictine defense asserted themselves early to the tune of four turnovers in the first half eventually leading to a 34-14 win over William Penn Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Senior defensive back Joel Mewis began the impressive showing for the Ravens defense with a 78-yard pick six on the first drive of the game.
BC had a total of 20 points off turnovers in the first half.
"I thought our defense really came out and set the tone for the game," Head Coach Joel Osborn said. "That really puts me into a good position to call the game. I can be aggressive at times and I can also pin them deep and rely on our defense."
Osborn said the Ravens could've done a better job on offense at times despite putting up 394 total yards.
"We have got to do better job of sustain drives," Osborn said. "There were glimpses of what we could do today. We've got to build off that stuff for next week."
Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Gathright led the way on the outside with three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
"I put in a lot of work even before the summer time in the spring and winter," Gathright said. "It felt really good to finally cash out on everything I've been working on."
Senior Garrett Kettle had 261 yards and three passing touchdowns on the day.
Osborn and the Ravens decided to utilize some depth on upfront on offense because of the heat and the need to replace a majority of the offensive line from last season.
"We played ten offensive linemen in this game and that was good because of the heat and gets them game experience," Osborn said.
Osborn said having this type of performance on opening day is a good tone setter for the season.
"I think it's going to give our team a lot of confidence because of the way our defense set the tone," Osborn said. "Our offense was able to play off them and we took care of the football for the most part and didn't put ourselves in bad shape."
