Benedictine senior wide receiver Jacob Gathright runs down the sideline against William Penn Thursday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.  

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

The Benedictine defense asserted themselves early to the tune of four turnovers in the first half eventually leading to a 34-14 win over William Penn Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium. 

Senior defensive back Joel Mewis began the impressive showing for the Ravens defense with a 78-yard pick six on the first drive of the game.

