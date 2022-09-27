Turnovers and explosive plays defined Benedictine's 73-32 victory over Graceland Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. The Yellowjackets did respond with a pair of scores to draw within 21-12, but that would be the closest they would get to BC on the day.
The Ravens would go on to outscore Graceland 27-6 to close the half to build a 48-18 lead.
The dynamic duo JaShawn Todd and Jacob Gathright combined for five scores in the first half and 214 yards of offense.
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle had a standout day with 294 yards and five touchdowns. The performance gave Kettle the Heart Offensive Players of the week.
Even with the banner day by the defense, head coach Joel Osborn credited the defense for getting the first turnover of the game on the first possession thanks to an interception from junior linebacker Gavin Spangler that led to a score.
"I thought our defense played lights out to start the game," Osborn said. "Spangler's interception set the tone right away Coach Koch, and his staff did a great job of mixing coverages and getting pressure on the quarterback which led to him having a long day."
Osborn said their offense operated at a high level all day.
"We came out ready to go, and I thought our offensive line played well, backs hit the holes, and Garrett was finding receivers and tight ends," Osborn said. "I'm so proud of our team because we had everyone who suited up play today."
