BC

Benedictine sophomore wide receiver JaShawn Todd runs down the field past Graceland defenders Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Turnovers and explosive plays defined Benedictine's 73-32 victory over Graceland Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. The Yellowjackets did respond with a pair of scores to draw within 21-12, but that would be the closest they would get to BC on the day.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.