The long-running successful program of Benedictine women’s soccer had what could be seen as an early exit for them from the NAIA National Championships in the opening round against the University of Cumberlands (Ky.).
The Ravens take the pitch again this fall in hopes of getting past the first round of nationals for the first time since 2018.
Head coach Lincoln Roblee said getting back to having deeper playoff runs starts with playing the style of soccer they always have aimed for.
“We want to make sure we always build on what we do,” Roblee said. “We have a lot of good attacking players and solid defense so we believe we have the ability to beat anybody and we just want to make sure we put ourselves in a position to win all of our games.”
BC will have the usual challenge of a tough Heart of America Conference schedule.
Roblee said just about any team on their schedule can’t be taken too lightly.
“We play a difficult schedule and we respect our opponents,” Roblee said. “We know that anybody we play has the ability to beat us.”
Top Videos
NAIA Honorable Mention All-America senior Goalkeeper Olivia Berry said the Heart doesn’t allow for any days off even outside of competing against other teams.
“It’s definitely no days off,” Berry said. “Every day is a battle whether you are playing a tough opponent or practicing for one. Some games are obviously hard to keep composure compared to some.”
Roblee said his program fully embraces the stiff competition they continually face throughout the season.
“We enjoy competition,” Roblee said. “We love the challenge we put ourselves into and we push each other at practice. I’m proud to be a coach in the Heart.”
Roblee said having a goalkeeper the caliber of Berry is always a tremendous advantage.
“She is exactly what every coach wants,” Roblee said. “She’s a player who has talent, is intelligent, and has work ethic. It’s great for a coach knowing that your goalkeeper is better than the opponent’s goalkeeper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.