The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the final standings for the 2020-21 Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday and the Benedictine College Athletic Department earned a top-five finish for their competitive efforts through this past academic year.
"We are excited to see our names inside the top five," said Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer. "We would like to congratulate Grand View University on winning the Commissioner's Cup and we look forward to competing with everyone again next year as we look to join Grand View as a two-time winner."
Benedictine earned the inaugural Heart Commissioner's Cup after its remarkable run during the 2018-19 academic year. Benedictine finished this year's standings with a .662 percentage to earn a fourth-place finish behind Grand View (.857), Central Methodist University (.800), and MNU (.724).
The 14 Heart schools earn points throughout the season contributing to the Commissioner's Cup for their finish in the 23 Heart-sponsored sports of men's cross country, women's cross country, women's volleyball, football, men's soccer, women's soccer, women's basketball, men's basketball, men's indoor track & field, women's indoor track & field, men's volleyball, men's wrestling, women's wrestling, cheer, dance, men's bowling, women's bowling, baseball, softball, men's golf, women's golf, men's outdoor track & field and women's outdoor track & field.
Each conference regular-season champion for the following sports earned a maximum amount of points based on the number of teams participating in that sport. Then that number is divided by the number of teams participating in that sport:
Women's volleyball, football, men's soccer, women's soccer, women's basketball, men's basketball, men's volleyball, baseball, and softball.
For example, Women's Soccer Regular Season Champion, Central Methodist earned 13 points out of 13 teams competing.
13/13 = 1.00 – Percentage (First Place)
12/13 = .92 – Percentage (Second Place)
The same formula was put in place for the following sports and finishes by the Heart teams in the Heart Conference Championships:
Men's cross country, women's cross country, men's indoor track & field, women's indoor track & field, men's wrestling, women's wrestling, cheer, dance, men's bowling, women's bowling, men's golf, women's golf, men's outdoor track & field and women's outdoor track & field.
For example, Cheer Heart Conference Champion, Missouri Valley earned 8 points out of 8 teams competing.
8/8 = 1.00 – Percentage (First Place)
7/8 = .87 – Percentage (Second Place)
To compile the final list of the 2021-22 Heart Commissioner's Cup Standings, each team's percentage in each sport they compete in was added up and divided by the number of total sports they compete in. The final results are an average cumulative Heart finish for each institution in every conference sport that they sponsor.
Benedictine earned a Heart Championship this past season in Women's Cross Country. They also earned a conference championship and NAIA National Championship in women's lacrosse, but women's lacrosse didn't count this year but will count moving forward as both women's and men's lacrosse more to the Heart next year from the KCAC.
