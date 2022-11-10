Benedictine Men's basketball started hot and finished with a similar flame for a win at home Tuesday night against the Avila University Eagles 66-57.
The Ravens unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to build an early lead against the Eagles, hitting seven from deep in the first 11 minutes to take a 28-14 lead at the first-half media timeout. It wasn't just one player doing the work as five different players contributed to the hot-shooting.
The shooting cooled down the stretch in the first half, but the Ravens still held a 36-26 lead after 20 minutes of action.
The cold shooting continued into the second half. Avila fought all the way back and took their first lead of the game, 39-37, with a little over 13 minutes left to play.
The Eagles were up 44-39 when the second-half media timeout came with 9:51 left to play in the game. The Ravens were yet to make a field goal in the second half, but Braden Belt quickly changed that after the timeout. He drained two-straight from deep to put the Ravens back in front, 45-44, and Ahmad Louis knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help the Ravens extend their lead.
Following the second-half media timeout, the Ravens outscored the Eagles 27-13 to close out the game and earn the win.
Belt had a game-high 21 points and added 5 rebounds. Louis had 18 points and 4 boards, and Jayden Temme had 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Ravens did well on the glass, outrebounding Avila 49-28. The Ravens also shot well behind the 3-point arc, connecting on 41.2% from deep.
