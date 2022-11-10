BC Men

Benedictine junior guard Braden Belt goes for a shot against Avila Tuesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium. 

 Photo courtesy of Maria St. Germain

Benedictine Men's basketball started hot and finished with a similar flame for a win at home Tuesday night against the Avila University Eagles 66-57. 

The Ravens unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to build an early lead against the Eagles, hitting seven from deep in the first 11 minutes to take a 28-14 lead at the first-half media timeout. It wasn't just one player doing the work as five different players contributed to the hot-shooting.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.