Benedictine had the No. 15 Central Methodist University on the ropes Thursday night in Ralph Nolan Gymnasium but came up just short in the final minutes 56-54.
Despite the potentially heartbreaking loss, Head Coach Chad Folsom and his squad are taking encouragement from the performance along with the 66-64 overtime win the Ravens had on Saturday.
"It's tough for sure, but at the same time you have to also understand what you did by taking the number 15 team down the wire," Folsom said. "Our effort and defense were great. We got blown out by 20 last time we played them."
Folsom said defense and taking care of the ball were the biggest difference compared to their 67-51 loss to the Eagles on January 3rd.
"I thought we guarded really well, and that's something we've been doing a lot of lately," Folsom said. "The game was played more at our tempo, and we didn't turn it over as much. We handled their pressure really well also."
CMU shot just 35 percent from the field on the night.
"We all knew our roles, played pretty good help, and rotated well," Senior Natalie Smaron said. "They didn't get as many transition points either."
The Ravens also played better in the paint this time around tying the Eagles in rebounds with 36 and scoring more in points 26-22.
Heart of America leading scorer senior Arleighshya McElroy scored 26 for CMU including the game-winning free throws.
Folsom said he thought his team handled the challenge well overall.
"She's really good, but as a group, I thought we guarded her pretty well," Folsom said.
Smaron led the team with 13 points, senior Skylar Washington was second with 12, and senior Ali Brzozowski was third with 11.
Folsom said the last two outings for BC should show them what they are capable of against any team when playing at their highest level.
"We should now know that we can play with anyone in the country," Folsom said. "If we play that kind of defense we can guard anyone and have a chance to win any game."
Smaron said she is confident if the Ravens happen to meet the Eagles again this season.
"I'm extremely proud of how we came to play today," Smaron said. "We lost by a lot the first time, tonight only by two, and next time watch out."
Smaron said BC is finally catching fire at the proper time in the season after falling down the stretch in recent years.
"In other years we've peaked early, but this year I feel like we're just getting to our peak," Smaron said. "I think it's the right time so I'm excited about the future."
