JJ Aalbue, after more than 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer, found an opportunity against the Benedictine defensive formation and exploited it, firing a bouncing shot past Ravens keeper Olivia Berry, who collapsed as the ball passed beyond the point of no return.
Thus ends Benedictine's promising season at 16-6 on a sudden death overtime shot that represented the only scoring of the first round of the NAIA women's soccer tournament. The Grace College Lancers, 15-4-2, will proceed on to the second round set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Orange Beach, Alabama.
A first half dominated by defensive play by both teams gave way to more aggressive soccer in the second half as each side sought a breakthrough.
During regulation, the Ravens had 10 shots on goal against the Lancers, who had 11, although the visitors obtained many more setpiece opportunities to score, as represented by eight corner kicks against two for Benedictine. Senior midfielder Isabelle Wilhelm of the Ravens drew a yellow card for hard contact with 14 minutes elapsed in the second half.
