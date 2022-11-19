A freezing day of football was made even colder for Southwestern College by the efforts of the Benedictine football team in a 35-7 win in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship series Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The playoff win was the first for the program under second-year Head Coach Joel Osborn.
The final total yardage count saw the Ravens were outgained 344-339, but control of the games was in their claws throughout the game.
"We were dominant in the first half on defense, and in the second half they got a lot of yards," Osborn said. "I'm just really proud of the effort our defense had today with getting to the quarterback."
The BC defense also delivered five sacks in the win.
The Ravens had three first-half scores on offense, and the defense held the Moundbuilders to just 82 yards and two first downs on the way to a 21-0 lead at halftime.
"We were ready to play, and you could see that on both sides of the ball," Osborn said. "I'm just really proud of the effort our kids."
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle was named offensive player of the game with 259 total yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Osborn said he thought Kettle handled the challenge of 15-20 MPH winds during the game.
"Kettle throws a good ball, and I think even a couple of his touchdowns were into the wind," Osborn said. "If he plays like that and distributes the ball it is pretty hard to stop our offense."
The Raven offense continued to heavily utilize freshman running back Dalton Witherspoon as he rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Witherspoon also had over 100 yards the previous against MidAmerica Nazarene.
"He's a tough physical runner, and he runs with low pad level," Osborn said. "He's got good speed, and he finishes running. He came out today, and we did what we thought he would and against a really good defense."
Senior defensive lineman Tyler Wilson was chosen as defensive player of the game with two sacks, six tackles, and two tackles for loss.
"As a defense, we have to focus on doing our one-eleventh, and somebody is always going to make a play, and today it got to be a few times," Wilson said. "No matter what happens we always think that next play we can make a play."
Osborn credited how much playing a full Heart of America schedule gets his team ready for the type of teams they will encounter in the playoffs.
"It gets you prepared to play against the best teams in the country," Osborn said. "Today we came out and played a good team, but we've been playing good teams week in and week out in the Heart south."
