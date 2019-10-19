The Benedictine Ravens engaged in a hard-fought contest against the Missouri Valley Vikings at home on Saturday, but the Vikings gained the advantage after a last-second corner kick went in before halftime, leading to a 2-1 victory for the visitors.
Ruben Jimenz, junior forward for the Vikings, sank the shot into the lower left corner of the goal past BC senior goalkeeper Isaac Jenkins, completing the fourth corner kick of the game for the Vikings to take a 1-0 lead with just 7 seconds left on the clock before halftime. The game up to that point had seen many changes in momentum and lots of physical contact, and BC finished with more than twice the number of fouls as their opponents.
Jimenz struck again with 40 minutes to play in the second half, putting Benedictine into a hole it could not dig out of. Daniel Wee of the Ravens finally found the net after catching senior Vikings keeper Andrej Vidali out of position with about 11 minutes left in the game. The Vikings adopted highly defensive play from there, and managed the keep the Ravens from scoring although Wee had another opportunity in the final two minutes with a free kick. However it went wide of the goal and Vidali goal kicked it beyond the Ravens' ability to rally.
The Ravens are sitting on a 7-7-2 record following the loss, while the Vikings are at 10-4. Keep your eye on www.atchisonglobenow.com and the Atchison Globe NOW app for an expanded game story.
