Benedictine men's basketball battled late to claim another hard-fought 75-66 Heart win over Culver-Stockton Thursday night at Ralph Nolan Stadium.
The Ravens showed their experience and grit down the stretch to earn the victory after senior point guard Jaiden Bristol went out with an injury and the Wildcats mounted a comeback to tie the game at 59-59 with just over six minutes remaining.
Head Coach Ryan Moody credited their effort on defense against a solid offensive team in the Wildcats.
"Tonight was a gutty effort," Moody said. "For us to hold them down to 66 points and 40% shooting is impressive. Our defense is in a really good place right now."
Moody said the ball pressure the Ravens (13-6, 7-3) have put on opposing teams has been the key on the defensive end of the floor.
"Defensively we're not letting people be comfortable with the ball pressure," Moody said.
Senior Jayden Temme had his best outing of the season with 24 points after returning from an ankle injury.
"He hasn't quite been himself, and I've been trying to get his minutes back," Moody said. "He told me before the game in the locker room that his ankle is fine, and I'm ready," "Well he proved it tonight."
Senior Matt Austin was second with 16 points, and senior Eric Krus added 12.
The home crowd was rowdy late for the Ravens first home game back in 15 days.
"It feels great to be back home and our crowd really brought the energy tonight," Krus said.
Moody said this time of the year is always a grind and a challenge for college basketball teams across the country.
"This is in when you get beat by teams you aren't supposed to," Moody said. "We've been breaching that, and our guys are dialed in."
Moody hopes to take advantage of the nine games remaining in the season with this experienced Raven squad.
"We only have so many chances left with this group so let's take advantage of it," Moody said. "You don't need to practice that much with this team because of how experienced they are so it's more about getting them ready for a game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.