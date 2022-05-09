The entire week felt ripped right out of a Hollywood script for the Benedictine Women's Lacrosse team at the NAIA Women's Lacrosse Championship in Southfield, Michigan.
The Ravens won their first two matchups in dramatic fashion in the final minutes but soon to be two-time NAIA National Player of the year senior Natalie Wechter injured her knee in the semifinals; that would force significant Xs and Os changes for BC heading into the National Championship against the host school, Lawrence Tech Blue Devils.
The All-American had to move to more of a facilitator role for the championship game and the second leading scorer senior Aidan McEnerney took more of a defensive role but the sudden bump in the road didn't faze BC as the team won yet another close game 9-8 and brought home not only the first National Championship in program history but the first one since 1967 for the college.
Before their 15-14 semifinal win over SCAD-Savannah, first-year Head Coach Clare Hanson told an NAIA sideline reporter that what was going on inside of her team's huddle transcended anything she's heard in athletics.
"There should be a documentary crew following these guys because you should've heard the type of elite conversations they were having," Hanson said. "Pro athletes don't have these conversations. There is no way these other college teams are having these conversations. It was just special, and I don't even know how to describe it."
Once the Ravens won their first-round matchup 14-11 over Cumberlands, Hanson knew deep down that her team would eventually be taking that championship trophy home.
"I almost felt like we couldn't lose, deep down in my gut," Hanson said. "When we got to the tournament we only thought about winning that first game, and hearing them after that first win there was just a part of me that knew we couldn't lose, and I think these guys kind of felt that too."
Wechter said they leaned on their friendship and faith throughout the week starting with watching old videos from their freshman season and reciting a prayer that began with "We believe in God, We believe in ourselves, and We believe in each other."
"We said that every other team is working hard too, but we had God on our side and that's what really helped us believe we could do this," "There was supernatural stuff going on the field. There were 11 players on the field, but we had 12."
Wechter still found success and played a staunch role in the Ravens bringing a trophy back to Atchison as she recorded four assists, and three of those were on the team's final three goals of the game.
"We didn't think about it too much because we were just in this bubble," Hanson said. "We were confident even with a change in the game plan that this was going to work."
Senior Erica Odell had four goals in the championship win and was named NAIA Tournament MVP.
"As a senior on this team I don't think there is anything more you could want from a moment like this," Odell said. "We worked hard all season, and we beat a great team. We were prepared as much as we could be."
Hanson wishes more people could hear the type of motivation and guidance BC's six gave on the journey to a national title.
"I wish I could quote all of them," Hanson said. "I should've written some of this stuff down because I can't remember all of it but the six of them are unreal and they all lead in different ways."
The Ravens were in the national title game three years ago when they lost to SCAD 18-12, the next season was eventually canceled because of Covid-19, and they lost to the Blue Devils 20-11 last season.
Senior Clare Ryan said a championship was the ultimate goal for this program and group for four seasons.
"This is like the one thing we've just been striving for the past four years," Ryan said. "Everyone has been so bought in this year. I'm so proud of everyone on this team."
Benedictine College had a welcome home celebration for the returning champions Sunday night in the Haverty Circle with support from athletics and the Atchison community.
"My heart is exploding right now from the support," Ryan said. "As we were coming in you could see everyone's faces lighting up. The best community any of us could ask for. Especially from women's soccer and their support throughout our entire season has been relentless."
Sophomore goalie Gianna Stalletti said seeing this kind of celebration for their athletic accomplishment was refreshing to see.
"Sometimes you don't know how much people at the school care about sports, but just to see everyone here with this support is pretty awesome," Stallatti said.
Hanson said all week long her team didn't really comprehend the significance of what they were about to accomplish for the history of the college as a whole.
"I've already had some alumnus from like 1970s basketball teams email me," Hanson said. "That's so cool, and when we were in the hotel and there for the tournament, I don't think we knew how big it was, and I think that was a really good thing. It's going to be fun the next couple of months to really feel how big it is and what it means to Benedictine."
