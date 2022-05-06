After a two-year absence, Benedictine Women's Lacrosse is returning to the NAIA National Championship Saturday against Lawrence Tech at 4 p.m. Central time at Southfield Mich.
The Ravens have won back-to-back gritty games against the Cumberlands Patriots and SCAD-Savannah where they faced adversity throughout both games.
Senior Natalie Wetcher scored the final three goals of the game against the Patriots to win 14-11 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. She led the team with five goals, and senior Aidan McEnerney also had four.
"Honestly I think my performance was completely based on the team's performance," McEnerney said. "None of any goals or anything on defense would've happened without the team. We've been fully prepared for this day and working so hard."
BC won an absolute thriller against the Bees in the semifinals Thursday with McEnerney scoring the winning goal with a little over two minutes remaining to win 15-14.
McEnerney and senior Clare Ryan both led the team with four goals in the game.
Head Coach Clare Hansen said she could praise any player on her team because they are all bringing their full effort and intensity.
"So many kids played out of their mind," Hansen said. "We talk about being on borrowed time and how we want more time together. I could talk about every player on our team this tournament, even every kid on our bench is locked in."
Hansen said being able to coach and be a part of this team is truly a unique experience to witness.
"These kids continue to blow me away with their commitment to excellence in every arena. I wish people could witness what happens in our huddles," Hansen said. "I don’t just tell them what to do, we collaborate and it’s just different."
Ryan said getting back to this point was for all the players who have come before them in this program the last five seasons.
"My freshman year we were in the same position, and we actually played SCAD in the national title game so this has just come full circle," Ryan said. "We did this for everyone before us."
Ryan said the team and seniors feel as united and motivated as they possibly could be going through the challenge that is the NAIA Lacrosse Championship.
"Being a senior I just wanted to give everything I have and know everyone else feels the same," Ryan said. "We've talked about this is the valley of death, and we're going through it together."
