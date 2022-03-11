Benedictine College Women's basketball completed a 62-58 comeback win over Concordia (NE) in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Friday at Bowling Green.
The Ravens impressively outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing for a majority of the second and third quarters.
BC closed the game on a 13-0 run as well in the final six minutes.
Senior Skylar Washington led the team with 17 points, senior Ali Brzozowski was second with 13 points and added nine rebounds. Junior Aaliyah Raines had 11 points, and senior Natalie Smaron led the team with 11 rebounds.
The Ravens outrebounded the Bulldogs 39-26 on the night.
Bc will now advance to play in the second round which is scheduled to tip-off Saturday at 3 p.m.
