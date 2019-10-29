An interconference matchup on Saturday night Culver-Stockton College at Legacy Arena put the talent of the BC women’s soccer team on full display as they dispatched the Wildcats in a 2-1 victory.
BC seniors scored and assisted on both of the team’s goals. Senior Forward Sydney Routh sent a perfect cross from Senior midfielder Hannah Schmit into the back of the net to put the score at 1-0, where it remained for the rest of the first half.
The second half saw Routh once again put a ball in the back of the net as Senior Maisey Louree sent a beautiful centering pass to Routh after battling in the box for the ball, putting the score at 2-0. Culver-Stockton would answer with a goal of their own at the three minute mark, but it was too little too late, as the Lady Ravens Defense buckled down and did not allow another shot the rest of the game.
Ravens Coach Lincoln Roblee was gleaming over the performance of his seniors after the game. He spoke on what they have meant to him this season to the team and especially during this particular game.
“Incredible players, incredible people,” Roblee said. “We hope to have a lot of games ahead of us, we want to take this thing all the way to the national championship and the seniors are going to help us do that.”
In reference to Saturday’s game, Roblee expressed how proud he was of his seniors and that the game was a reflection of how steady they are and have been.
Senior Forward Emily Ambuul is pleased with her team’s performance after the game.
“Thats what we wanted to do, we did it, [we] capitalized on all our opportunities, and it was a great game.” Ambuul said.
Senior Isabelle Wilhelm was excited by the chance to play one of her last home games with her fellow seniors and see Routh, her friend and teammate, shine on such a special day.
“It is always cool when the same person scores twice in one game, it is even better when that player is Sydney Routh, just because its our senior night,” Wilhelm said. “Both assists (were) by seniors, and it is so cool to be able to do that on one of your last home games.”
The No. 24 Ravens (13-4) will travel away to take on Evangel (10-4-2) for their last regular season game of the season. The game is on Wednesday, kickoff at 5:00 PM.
